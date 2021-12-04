Morning Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 4, 2021

December 4, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Windy, with a west southwest wind of 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Windy, with a west wind of 24 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Thursday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Friday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Blustery.