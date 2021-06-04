Morning Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 4, 2021





June 4, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 93. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming west southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 85.