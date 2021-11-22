Morning Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 22, 2021

November 22, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 26. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 8 to 13 mph becoming west southwest at 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thanksgiving Day – Sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 47.