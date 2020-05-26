Morning Sweetwater County Arrests: May 25 – May 26, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

FRECKLETON, MICHELLE LEROSS Age: 46 Address: STEAMBOAT SPRIN, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-25 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6333, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6333, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SIMMONS, SUEDE IAN Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-05-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6332, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court



JONES, CODY LEE Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-05-25 Released: 2020-05-25 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #6331, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court

Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #6331, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court

