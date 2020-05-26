Morning Sweetwater County Arrests: May 25 – May 26, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
FRECKLETON, MICHELLE LEROSS
Age: 46
Address: STEAMBOAT SPRIN, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-25
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6333, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6333, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SIMMONS, SUEDE IAN
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-05-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6332, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
JONES, CODY LEE
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-05-25
Released: 2020-05-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6331, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6331, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court