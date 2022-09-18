Morning Sweetwater County extended forecast for September 18, 2022

September 18, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low of around 47. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind around 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 46. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 43. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 37.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.