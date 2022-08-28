Morning Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 28, 2022

August 28, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph, becoming west at 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 51. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming south southeast after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming north northwest in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming east southeast after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 90.