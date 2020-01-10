Morning Sweetwater County News: Jan. 10, 2019, Friday

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 10 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.

Tuesday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Breezy.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.