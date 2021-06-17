Morning Sweetwater County Rodeo: June 17, 2021





June 17, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sponsor

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sponsor

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low around 49.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 90.