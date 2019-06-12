Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 6/12/19, Wednesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County weather from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday – Isolated showers between 11 am and noon, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.