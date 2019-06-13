Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 6/13/19, Thursday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 4 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 4 pm and 5 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Periods of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 am. Low around 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then a chance of showers between 9 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.