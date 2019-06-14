Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 6/14/19, Saturday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.