Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 6/15/19, Saturday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 3 pm and 4 pm. Sunny, with a high near 76. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sponsor

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Light south wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Advertisement

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Advertisement

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.