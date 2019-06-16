Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 6/16/19, Father’s Day Sunday

Here is your seven-day Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County weather from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.