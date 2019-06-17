Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 6/17/19, Monday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 5 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.