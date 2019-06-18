Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 6/18/19, Tuesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sponsor

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Advertisement

Thursday Night – Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7 am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Advertisement

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.