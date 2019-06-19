Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 6/19/19, Wednesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Thursday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 5 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.