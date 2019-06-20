Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 6/20/19, Thursday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 21 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sponsor

Tonight – Scattered rain showers before 5 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Windy, with a west northwest wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Isolated showers between 9 am and noon, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Advertisement

Saturday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Advertisement

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 81.