Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 6/22/19, Saturday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 7 am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sponsor

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9 pm and midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 37. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Advertisement

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Advertisement

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.