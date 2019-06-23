Morning Sweetwater County Weather” 6/23/19, Sunday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sponsor

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Advertisement

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Advertisement

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 83.