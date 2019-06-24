Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 6/24/19, Monday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 83.