Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 6/25/19, Tuesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sponsor

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Advertisement

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Advertisement

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 82.