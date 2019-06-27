Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 6/27/19, Thursday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Advertisement

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a south wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Advertisement

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 83.

Advertisement

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.