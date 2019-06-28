Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 6/28/19, Friday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming south southwest 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 80.