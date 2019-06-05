Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 6/5/19, Wednesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers after 5 pm. Sunny, with a high near 80. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.