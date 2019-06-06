Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 6/6/19, Thursday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 1 am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Windy, with a southwest wind 7 to 17 mph increasing to 19 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 23 mph becoming west northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 77.