Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 6/7/19, Friday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sponsor

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 22 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Advertisement

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Advertisement

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.