Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 6/8/19, Saturday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.