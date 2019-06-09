Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 6/9/19, Sunday

Today – Patchy frost before 9 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Sponsor

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Advertisement

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming east 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Advertisement

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 76.