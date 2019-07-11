Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 7/11/19 Thursday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 87.