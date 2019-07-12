Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 7/12/19, Friday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light southwest wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Advertisement

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86.