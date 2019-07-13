Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 7/13/19, Saturday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 89.