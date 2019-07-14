Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 7/14/19, Sunday

Here is your Rock Spring, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 91.