Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 7/17/19, Wednesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89.