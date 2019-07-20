Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 7/20/19, Saturday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday – slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.