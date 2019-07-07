Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 7/7/19, Sunday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.