Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 7/8/2019, Monday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered rain before 3 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.