Morning Sweetwater County Weather: 7/9/19, Tuesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Advertisement

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Advertisement

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Advertisement

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.