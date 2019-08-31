Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Aguust 31, 2019, Saturday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight.

Labor Day Monday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west northwest 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.