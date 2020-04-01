Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 1, 2020, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 1, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A chance of rain and snow before 3 pm, then a chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – A chance of rain before 10 pm, then rain and snow likely between 10 pm and 2 am, then snow likely after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday – Snow likely, mainly before 7 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of rain after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday – A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.