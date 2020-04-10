Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 10, 2020, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 10, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain before 9 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 9 pm and 10 pm, then snow likely after 10 pm. Patchy blowing snow after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 24 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Sunday – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Patchy blowing snow before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 21 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery.

Wednesday – A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery.

Thursday – A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.