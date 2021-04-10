Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 10, 2021

Advertisement

April 10, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 64. Windy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph increasing to 16 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 3 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 3 pm, then a chance of rain showers between 3 pm and 4 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Windy. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.