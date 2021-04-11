Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 11, 2021

Advertisement

April 11, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 25. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Windy, with an east northeast wind of 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers before 11 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11 am and noon, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 8 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers before 11 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11 am and 2 pm, then a chance of rain showers after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Friday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.