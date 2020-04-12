Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 12, 2020, Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 12, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph becoming north northeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. North wind 11 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. East wind 8 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. North wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of snow before 3 pm, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain before 7 pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.