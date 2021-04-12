Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 12, 2021

Advertisement

April 12, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Windy, with an east northeast wind of 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Windy, with an east northeast wind of 26 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Windy, with an east northeast wind of 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 7 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Blustery.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 57.