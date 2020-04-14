Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 14, 2020, Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 14, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday – Snow likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 7 pm. Low around 23. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 23 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 60.