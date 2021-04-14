Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 14, 2021

Advertisement

April 14, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the area until 12 p.m. Thursday

Sponsor

Today – Snow likely, mainly after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Windy, with an east northeast wind of 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tonight – Snow likely, mainly before 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of snow before 1 pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 7 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Advertisement

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Advertisement

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Blustery.

Monday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Tuesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.