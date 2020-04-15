Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 15, 2020, Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 14, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – A chance of snow before 1 pm, then rain and snow. Some thunder is also possible. High near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 8 pm. Patchy blowing snow after 3 am. Low around 19. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 20 to 23 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday – A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 45. Light west southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Advertisement

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.