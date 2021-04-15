Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 15, 2021

Advertisement

April 15, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 12 p.m. today

Sponsor

Today – Scattered rain and snow showers before 2 pm, then scattered sprinkles between 2 pm and 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered flurries with isolated snow showers before 4 am, then scattered flurries between 4 am and 5 am, then isolated snow showers after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Advertisement

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a northeast wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday- Sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Advertisement

Monday – A chance of snow showers before 11 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11 am and 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.