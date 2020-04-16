Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 16, 2020, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 16, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Snow likely, mainly before 3 pm. Patchy blowing snow before 7 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west southwest.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 56. Light southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.