Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 16, 2021

April 16, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered sprinkles after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 24. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers after 7 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Blustery.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.